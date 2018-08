Alexa Bliss talks about Ronda Rousey before SummerSlam

“You know, I have had many different opponents in the past two years. Sasha Banks. Bayley. Nia Jax. Everyone has their own unique style. My plan with Ronda is that I know her style, and I have watched her style. I kind of see the flaws in it. What I use to expose it will be the reason I capitalize on any opportunity I can.”

Hollywoodlife.com

