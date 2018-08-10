AJPW “Summer Explosion 2018 – Day 4 – Jr. Tag Battle of Glory – Growin’ Up Vol. 14” Results – August 9, 2018 – Tokyo, Japan

1. Hikaru Sato defeated Keiichi Sato

2. Jr. Tag Battle of Glory 2018

Atsushi Maruyama and Masashi Takeda [4] defeated Black Menso~re and Black Tiger VII [2]

3. Yoshitatsu defeated Gianni Valletta

4. Six-Man Tag Team Match

NEXTREAM (Kento Miyahara, Naoya Nomura, and Yuma Aoyagi) defeated Sweeper (Jake Lee and Koji Iwamoto) and TAJIRI

5. Jr. Tag Battle of Glory 2018

Shuji Kondo and Kotaro Suzuki [2] defeated Masaaki Mochizuki and Shun Skywalker [0]

6. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Evolution (Suwama and Atsushi Aoki) and Shuji Ishikawa defeated Zeus, Jun Akiyama, and Takao Omori

—

Jr. Tag Battle of Glory 2018 Standings:

1. Atsushi Maruyama and Masashi Takeda [4]

1. Koji Iwamoto and TAJIRI [4]

1. Atsushi Aoki and Hikaru Sato [4]

4. Shuji Kondo and Kotaro Suzuki [2]

4. Black Menso~re and Black Tiger VII [2]

6. Masaaki Mochizuki and Shun SKywalker [0]

6. Kaji Tomato and Shiori Asahi [0]

