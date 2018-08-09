WWE is reportedly planning to get more aggressive signing talent

This comes from Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He says that WWE is getting more aggressive with taking talent off the board. With the ‘#All In’ show and Ring Of Honor running Madison Square Garden, there is a feeling that competition is growing stronger. Meltzer names a few talents who WWE is interested in signing.

The first name mentioned is Shane Strickland, who Meltzer says WWE is currently taking a look at. Strickland is best known for his work for CZW and Lucha Underground (as Killshot).

Pentagon Jr. and Fenix are also mentioned as names that WWE has interest in. Meltzer says that they have both told promoters that the dates they have already booked in 2019 are now in question.

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

