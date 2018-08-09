Sami Zayn undergoes second shoulder surgery

A month and a half after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder, Sami Zayn went under the knife again yesterday to repair a damaged left shoulder.

Zayn had torn rotator cuffs in both his shoulders and in late June he traveled to the Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama to begin his long journey back to recovery.

“Shoulder surgery #2 of 2 in the books and I’m feeling shockingly great. No pain pills, no problem,” tweeted Zayn today.

Zayn told WWE.COM at the time of his first surgery that he’s been wrestling with two bad shoulders for quite a while now, calling his right shoulder the “good” one and the left shoulder the “bad” one. The left shoulder is the one he injured on Raw several years ago when he faced John Cena in Montreal and he said that it never felt the same since that night.

