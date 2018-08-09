Ronda Rousey shares what Vince told her backstage before Wrestlemania 34

Ronda Rousey was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated. During the interview, Ronda spoke about her debut match at Wrestlemania 34. Ronda and Kurt Angle defeated Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in a match where Ronda received some major praise from fans.

During the interview, Ronda revealed what Vince McMahon told her backstage before the match.

Here is a quote from Ronda:

“I usually walk out and I’m all business, but Vince specifically told me to go out and allow myself to feel everything that I was feeling and not hide anything.

And not to try and go out and be the tough girl, but to allow myself to smile, to enjoy it because, according to Vince, when I smile the whole world wants to hug me.”

Ronda also spoke about the moment after the match with her family:

“The most memorable moment of WrestleMania was right after I won. I was looking around trying to find my husband and our two boys in the stands. When I did, being able to tell them I love them and share that moment with them was one of the best memories I have because, despite all my previous successes, this was the first time I had my own family there to share it with me.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

