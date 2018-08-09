Renee Young to provide commentary on Raw

ESPN just announced that Renee Young will be the guest commentator alongside Michael Cole and Corey Graves for next week’s episode of Raw. With it being the “go-home” show before SummerSlam, it’s a landmark moment for Raw and Renee Young alike…

BREAKING: As first reported by @espn, @ReneeYoungWWE will make history this Monday night as guest commentator for the full duration of #RAW! https://t.co/0CVjshUZAL — WWE (@WWE) August 9, 2018

(Visited 1 times, 207 visits today)