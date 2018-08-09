Renee Young to provide commentary on Raw
ESPN just announced that Renee Young will be the guest commentator alongside Michael Cole and Corey Graves for next week’s episode of Raw. With it being the “go-home” show before SummerSlam, it’s a landmark moment for Raw and Renee Young alike…
BREAKING: As first reported by @espn, @ReneeYoungWWE will make history this Monday night as guest commentator for the full duration of #RAW! https://t.co/0CVjshUZAL
— WWE (@WWE) August 9, 2018
(Visited 1 times, 207 visits today)
Awesome, about time too. Why only a guest? She’s more than capable.
They are only testing her first. Will probably and hopefully become a staple unless she messes up
She did commentary on NXT years ago, I thought she was alright but I’ve heard in interviews she thought she wasn’t good at it. Will be interesting to see how she does on Raw & the MYC next month.
She did well on NXT when partnered with Graves or Regal to play off of. She is very capable but couldn’t carry the announce team. She should do well if the chemistry is still there with Graves.
Hopefully she does really well n replaces Cole permanently!