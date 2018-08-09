Renee Young to provide commentary on Raw

Aug 9, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

ESPN just announced that Renee Young will be the guest commentator alongside Michael Cole and Corey Graves for next week’s episode of Raw. With it being the “go-home” show before SummerSlam, it’s a landmark moment for Raw and Renee Young alike…

(Visited 1 times, 207 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

More from my site

5 Responses

  1. dave says:
    August 9, 2018 at 11:46 am

    Awesome, about time too. Why only a guest? She’s more than capable.

  2. Tollefaan says:
    August 9, 2018 at 12:02 pm

    They are only testing her first. Will probably and hopefully become a staple unless she messes up

  3. Kyle Christie says:
    August 9, 2018 at 1:10 pm

    She did commentary on NXT years ago, I thought she was alright but I’ve heard in interviews she thought she wasn’t good at it. Will be interesting to see how she does on Raw & the MYC next month.

  4. zrich says:
    August 9, 2018 at 2:53 pm

    She did well on NXT when partnered with Graves or Regal to play off of. She is very capable but couldn’t carry the announce team. She should do well if the chemistry is still there with Graves.

  5. Wrasslin420 says:
    August 9, 2018 at 3:40 pm

    Hopefully she does really well n replaces Cole permanently!

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

8/9/18 Impact conference call with Tessa Blanchard

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal