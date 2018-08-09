Colt Cabana sues CM Punk

According to The Chicago Sun-Times, Colt Cabana (Scott Colton) is suing CM Punk (Phillip Brooks) for breach of contract and fraud in Cook County Circuit Court. According to the lawsuit, Punk had agreed to help Cabana with legal fees from the duo’s legal battle with WWE doctor Chris Amann. Cabana is claiming that Punk said in a text that he would be “100% covered” but failed to help and Cabana was left with $513,736 in unpaid legal bills. Punk had allegedly asked Cabana to pay for half of the legal fees ($256,868) and stated to Cabana, “You are on your own.”

According to the lawsuit, Cabana is asking for $200,000 in general damages along with $1 million dollars in punitive and exemplary damages.

The lawsuit claims:

“Brooks acted with fraud, malice and oppression toward Colton, with the deliberate intention of causing Colton harm.”

