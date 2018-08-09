Billy Corgan on Reigns: “I like watching Roman Reigns, I mean I don’t get the heat on that”

Billy Corgan appeared on Busted Open Radio last week and discussed Roman Reigns’ fan reactions, plus more. A couple of highlights are below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Fan Hate of Roman Reigns:

“I like watching Roman Reigns, I mean I don’t get the heat on that. To me he’s a classic A-level — look at the guy. He looks good on a poster, I mean start there. It’s like five years ago all the heat was on Cena or whatever. It’s that same kind of weird heat. Like we’re going to pick one guy that we’re gonna bang up on because he’s either too good looking or he’s… you know what I mean? I just don’t get that.”

On WWE not properly using all their talent:

“It’s mindboggling the level of talent that’s out there. My argument would be and maybe this is a better way to attack the question, I see a lot of wasted talent [in WWE]. Like, talent not being booked properly. So that’s maybe the bigger argument and Roman is that maybe people are arguing that they’re not booking his talent, but you have to start by acknowledging that he’s a talent to complain about the way he’s being booked which is kind of weird. It was always the thing against Cena, right?”

