WWE Posts a Video of an “Unconscious” Aleister Black in the Parking Lot After NXT

Aug 8, 2018 - by Michael Riba

WWE has posted a video on Twitter of William Regal being told of an issue in the parking lot, which turns out to be Aleister Black being laid out. As noted, Regal made a Triple Threat Match for the NXT Championship with Tommaso Ciampa defending the title against Black and Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4, but Black was recently injured and required surgery. It was reported earlier today that Black has officially been ruled out for TakeOver, so this seems to be the angle chosen to write Black out of the story line for the time being.

