Mysterio on WWE talks: “Nothing secure, yet”

The former World Heavyweight Champion has confirmed that he’s still negotiating with WWE, but he told the Miami Herald that negotiations are still up in the air.

“We started off with the Royal Rumble at the beginning of the year in January. There was another offer on the table to do the Greatest Royal Rumble, and in between those two events, we’ve been going back-n-forth in conversations, trying to work out the right deal…It’s still up in the air. Nothing secure, yet.”

Even if Rey does return to WWE, fans shouldn’t expect to see it happen in the next few weeks, because he’s confirmed for All In on September 1st and Rey hyped up the event as something that shouldn’t be missed.

“There’s a big event coming up. I don’t think anyone wants to miss, which is the All In event that’s gonna happen Sept. 1 in Chicago. I think that’s gonna be the one you wish you were there, if you don’t have your tickets. So make sure you stay tuned, because that’s gonna be top notch.”

(Pwguru)

