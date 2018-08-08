LIVE SPOILERS FROM THE 2018 MAE YOUNG CLASSIC TAPINGS

Thanks to Will Henderson (@willh94) for texting us the following WWE Mae Young Classic spoilers from tonight’s tapings at Full Sail University. These will premiere on Wednesday, September 5 at 9pm EST on the WWE Network.

Episode One:

* First Round Match, 15 minute time limit: Tegan Nox defeated Zatara to advance. They did a handshake to start. Zatara is working as the heel. Tegan fakes out a suicide dive with a spin through the ropes. Zatara ties up Nox’s injured knee in the ropes and works it over. Tegan with forearms. Uppercut in the corner by Nox. Flying crossbody by Nox for 2. Zatara with the running double knees in the corner for 2. Tegan hits a Shining Wizard and picks up the win

* Ember Moon and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss are shown at ringside

* First Round Match, 15 minute time limit: Rhea Ripley defeated MJ Jenkins to advance. Armdrags to start. Rhea hits a dropkick to cut off MJ doing a springboard. Stiff clothesline from Rhea. Rhea with a 10+ second delayed vertical suplex for 2. MJ with a hiptoss out of an abdominal stretch, but Rhea gets back in control. MJ hulks up and fights off with some punches. MJ slips on a springboard attempt, but they gather it up and MJ hits a springboard dropkick for 2. Rhea hits a pumphandle sitout bomb for the win

* Lio Rush is shown at ringside

* First Round Match, 15 minute time limit: Lacey Lane defeated Vanessa Kraven to advance. Lacey tries with kicks, but the size difference is too great. Lacey dives off the apron, but Vanessa catches her and slams her on the apron. Lacey fights back, but Vanessa hits a modified Black Hole Slam and only gets 2. Lacey once again fights back and lands a crucifix roll up for the pin and the upset

* Sho Funaki and Tye Dillinger are shown at ringside

* First Round Match, 15 minute time limit: Meiko Satomura defeated Killer Kelly to advance. Meiko with a side headlock, Kelly transitions into a head scissors. Meiko transitions out of it and flattens Kelly with a forearm. Great technical chain to start. Kelly with a bicycle kick for 2. Meiko fights off a surfboard attempt. Meiko with a springboard armdrag into a half-crab and an STF. Kelly gets to the ropes. Meiko with kicks and a handstand knee to the face. Kelly catches a leg and hits a vertical for 2. Meiko hits a cartwheel knee to the head. Kelly cuts Meiko off up top and latches in an inverted guillotine. Kelly hits a fisherman suplex for a nearfall. “This is awesome” chants. Meiko hits the Death Valley Bomb for the win in an excellent match

Episode Two:

* Samoa Joe is shown at ringside

