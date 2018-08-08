Jim Ross doesn’t get how WWE is portraying Brock Lesnar

Aug 8, 2018

“In hindsight it’s easier for us all to judge, myself included. Everybody likes to be a Monday morning quarterback and since we are recording this on Monday morning… I guess it’s quarterback time. I would not have taken that approach. I do not believe in doing a negative sell. I just don’t think you get anything out of it. I think it’s the wrong kinds of emotions that you are attempting to create. I believe that, in my view, I would have taken a different route. That doesn’t mean that their route is wrong it just means that I don’t get it yet.”

source: WZ interview with JR

