Jerry Lawler recounts the whole story of his son’s death in an emotional podcast

A very emotional Jerry Lawler recounted the nightmare he went through last week from the minute he got the call that his son hung himself in a new episode of his podcast Dinner With The King.

Lawler said that losing a family member is tough and he lost his dad when he was just 19 years old, lost his mother seven years ago, his brother three years ago, but never thought he would be losing his son. He mentioned the often-said expression that no parent should ever bury their child and he said unless you experience it, there’s no way to wrap your head around it and he never dreamed it in a million years that he would go through it.

The deputy Sheriff called him on Saturday night while he was in his hotel room in Raleigh, North Carolina to tell him that Brian hung himself in his cell. He said he did not want to believe it at first but then he was told that his son was being airlifted to the Memphis hospital as he still had a pulse.

Jerry said his girlfriend called WWE to let them know and their travel department managed to get him a ticket out of Raleigh early in the morning as there were no flights out of the city at that time. Jerry went straight to the hospital after landing.

“That’s when it really hit me…when I walked into the emergency room and saw Brian there,” Lawler said. “I knew the minute I saw him that the only thing that was keeping him alive was the breathing machine.”

At around 2PM, three teams of doctors and nurses surrounded the family to explain the situation. The neurology team said Brian’s brain stem was intact but the rest of his brain was deprived of oxygen for a long time and there was no response or activity. They told them that they’ve never seen someone come back from such situation and the other two teams of professionals offered no better outcome either.

Lawler got very emotional and cried when talking about pulling the plug and said he couldn’t do it. Doctors eventually stopped giving Brian blood pressure treatment and it started going down on its own until eventually his heart stopped beating within 20 minutes. “That was it,” Lawler said as he cried.

He thanked the staff at the hospital for treating him and his family with respect and for giving them all the time with Brian.

Jerry also went over the discussion he had with the Sheriff who told him this was going to be the best thing for his son as they will get him some help and put him in rehab. “My jail is going to be the best place for Brian for the next few weeks,” Lawler recounted the Sheriff telling him, adding that the Sheriff promised to personally keep an eye on him and that he would be safe.

“There’s more to this than we can really talk about now,” Jerry added as he mentioned other inmates who got in touch with him to tell him that they don’t believe that Brian actually committed suicide. Lawler stopped talking about the case due to the ongoing investigation but he also has doubts that his son, who was in solitary confinement, had the tools to actually hang himself.

