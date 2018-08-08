Jericho on Lesnar: “I admire the guy”

Chris Jericho Shares His Thoughts On Brock Lesnar’s Special WWE Contract

Jericho was recently a guest on The Jim Ross Report podcast. During the podcast, Jericho spoke about Lesnar’s current contract with WWE.

Brock Lesnar appearing only a handful of times per year is something that a lot of wrestling fans dislike.

Here is what Jericho had to say about Lesnar’s contract;

“I think a lot of people have animosity towards [Lesnar] because of that [favorable deal], but I don’t. I admire the guy. I would like that deal and I’m not so sure that I won’t get a deal like that at some point.

At least in New Japan I did, so I remember years ago someone said, ‘you can’t blame,’ I think they were talking about [Hulk] Hogan when Hogan had that huge deal with WCW and he got a percentage of the pay-per-views and he was making this money, they’re like, ‘you can’t blame Hogan for getting the deal.’ You can’t blame freakin’ LeBron James for going to [NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers] for $40 million for two years. Blame the company! Blame the owners! Blame the team! Blame the company! Blame Vince [McMahon]! Don’t blame the guy [who received the favorable deal].

Yeah, I’m always happy for the [performers], whoever they are, whether you like them or you don’t like them when they make good money because I still think for years, if you’re liking at the NFL, NBA, NHL, WWE salary caps, who’s making the least amount of money percentage-wise? It’s always the WWE [performers], so anybody to can make really, really good money in the [pro] wrestling business, I never hold any animosity towards them because it just means if they can make more money, I can make more money too at some point.”

