Impact announced pre-sale information for Bound for Glory

The company announced that tickets will go on sale on August 25th at 1 PM ET, as you can see in the below statement:

Before the Stars of IMPACT Wrestling get ready for One Night Only Night of the Dummies in Binghamton, New York, they will be at Peterson’s Tavern in New York gearing up for Bound For Glory! Tickets for the biggest event of the year, Bound For Glory, will be available to everyone on Saturday, August 25th at 1PM ET. However, if you are anywhere near the Binghamton area on August 25th you can be the very first to secure your place in the Melrose Ballroom for Bound For Glory in New York City! Fans in attendance will have the first chance to purchase tickets and VIP Packages for Bound For Glory! It all gets started at 12PM ET at Peterson’s Tavern.

Bound For Glory takes place on October 14th in New York City, and will air live on PPV.

(Pwguru)

