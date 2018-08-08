Glenn Jacobs: “WWE is always going to be part of me and hopefully I’ll always be part of it”

Aug 8, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“WWE is always going to be part of me and hopefully I’ll always be part of it. I haven’t ruled out making special appearances every now and then. My main priority is being mayor, of course. My role in the WWE does bring a lot of attention to Knox County, so that’s cool. It’s just a matter of making sure everything I do – WWE or any other outside stuff – does not impact my role as mayor.”

source: Rolling Stone

