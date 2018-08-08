Commentating team announced for the Mae Young Classic

According to ESPN, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, and Renee Young will join Michael Cole and serve as the commentary team for the 2018 Mae Young Classic.

The Mae Young Classic will kick off on the WWE Network on a weekly basis starting with a Bracketology (Mauro Ranallo will be hosting the Bracketology show) special on August 29th, with the matches being broadcast on a weekly basis every Wednesday night following NXT beginning on September 5th The finals will take place at the October 28th Evolution PPV.

—

(Visited 1 times, 103 visits today)