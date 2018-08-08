Becky Lynch on why she doesn’t date WWE stars

Becky Lynch recently appeared on The Ross Report (transcript via wrestlinginc.com) and spoke about not dating WWE stars and more. Here are the highlights:

On Why She Doesn’t Date WWE Stars:

“Do you know what? I think that’s one thing, that again, I’ve always wanted especially because you’re going to be around these people all the time. And, like, I would like to keep that separate from my own personal life and I feel like everyone ends up becoming like a family member. Do you know what I mean? Like, a brother or whatever and I just want to keep my work life so drama-free, so however I can do that, I can go in, not have any awkwardness with anybody, not have any fights.” Lynch added, “everything’s about the work.”

On Coming to a Good Place in Her Career:

“I feel like there was just some stuff in my own life I had to break through.” Lynch divulged, “and I feel like once I did that, everything just felt like it started flowing a lot better and my career felt like it got better. I just felt like, ‘yeah.’ I just feel like it’s just coming together and I really know myself a lot better now, more than I ever have. And I feel more confident than I ever have in my ability and going out there. I also love SmackDown. I really love SmackDown. And I love the show, and I love what we’ve got going on, and I love the locker room. I just really want to put everything into it to make it an entertaining show. And luckily, I’ve got the backing of the writers, and producers, and management right now to be able to go and do some great stuff. And it [has] been a lot of fun. Yeah, I feel really lucky and I’m looking forward to seeing where this storyline goes.”

