8/8/18 WWE NXT Coverage

NXT opens with footage of Tommaso Ciampa winning the NXT Championship two weeks ago. We then see the confrontation between Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, and Aleister Black from last week’s show. The opening credits roll, and then Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson welcome us to the show.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Amber Nova vs. Nikki Cross

They lock up and Cross backs Nova into the corner. Nova comes back with a slap, but Cross takes her down with an arm-drag. Nova comes back with a forearm shot, but Cross delivers a belly-to-back suplex. Cross goes for the cover, but Nova kicks out at two. Cross sends Nova into the corner, but Nova counters and slams Cross face-first into the turnbuckle. Nova delivers right hands down on the mat and goes for the cover, but Cross kicks out at two. Nova applies the straitjacket submission, but Cross eventually backs her into the corner. Cross delivers an elbow shot and then drops her with a few short-arm clotheslines. Cross delivers right hands on the mat and then delivers a cross-body from the top. Cross delivers The Purge and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Nikki Cross.

—

We see that tonight’s main event will be Aleister Black vs. Johnny Gargano. We also see that we will see EC3 “experiencing The Dream” later tonight. Also, Ricochet will be in action after the break.

We see a video hype package for Keith Lee, who will make his NXT in-ring debut tonight. He invites the NXT Universe to bask in his glory.

—

Ricochet’s music hits, but he is dragged to the stage by all four members of The Undisputed ERA. Adam Cole says he is not a coward and doesn’t hide behind anybody. Cole says Ricochet lies here battered and beaten while he stands tall. Cole says after he destroys Ricochet in Brooklyn, that will still be undisputed.

We see Vanessa Borne backstage getting ready for her match against Taynara Conti. Borne says her game plan is simple: it’s to win. She says she doesn’t want to deprive the world of her involvement in the Mae Young Classic, so she is going to get what she deserves tonight, and so will the world.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Adrian Jaoude vs. Kassius Ohno

Jaoude goes behind and goes for a suplex, but then settles for a waist-lock take down. Ohno comes back and backs Jaoude into the ropes and then delivers a kick to the face. Ohno delivers a running senton splash and then kicks him in the face in the corner. Ohno kicks Jaoude in the face a few more times and then smacks him in the head. Ohno delivers a few elbow shots, but Jaoude comes back and delivers a side suplex. Jaoude charges in the corner, but Ohno counters with an elbow strike. Ohno delivers the Dream Crusher and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Kassius Ohno.

—

We see that EC3 will “experience The Dream” after the break.

—

Back from the break, we see that “Blood // Water” by Grandson will be one of the official theme songs for NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4. Nigel reminds us that EC3 and The Velveteen Dream will go one-on-one at the event and then we see EC3 and Dream at a summit. Dream invites EC3 to sit down and then invites him on a walk. They walk around the pool and Dream says EC3 is the top one percent and deserves the best. EC3 says this is bigger than life and he is bigger than Dream. Dream says he invited EC3 to his facility and EC3 disrespected him. EC3 tosses Dream in the pool to end the segment. We then see that Dream will be live on NXT next week.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Marcel Barthel vs. Keith Lee

(Visited 1 times, 9 visits today)