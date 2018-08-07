WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – August 6, 2018 – Gainesville, Florida
1. Rusev (w/Lana) defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas (w/Zelina Vega)
2. Daniel Bryan defeated Shelton Benjamin
3. Ten-Man Tag Team Match
Big E, Kofi Kingston, R-Truth, and The Usos (w/Xavier Woods) defeated SAnitY and The Bar
4. Tye Dillinger defeated Aiden English
5. Becky Lynch defeated Mandy Rose (via Disqualification)
6. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville
7. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match
The Bludgeon Brothers (c) defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
8. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship – Triple Threat Match
Carmella (c) defeated Asuka and Naomi
9. WWE United States Championship – Triple Threat Match
Shinsuke Nakamura (c) defeated Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton
10. WWE Championship Match
AJ Styles (c) defeated Samoa Joe