WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – August 6, 2018 – Gainesville, Florida

1. Rusev (w/Lana) defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas (w/Zelina Vega)

2. Daniel Bryan defeated Shelton Benjamin

3. Ten-Man Tag Team Match

Big E, Kofi Kingston, R-Truth, and The Usos (w/Xavier Woods) defeated SAnitY and The Bar

4. Tye Dillinger defeated Aiden English

5. Becky Lynch defeated Mandy Rose (via Disqualification)

6. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

7. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match

The Bludgeon Brothers (c) defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

8. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship – Triple Threat Match

Carmella (c) defeated Asuka and Naomi

9. WWE United States Championship – Triple Threat Match

Shinsuke Nakamura (c) defeated Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton

10. WWE Championship Match

AJ Styles (c) defeated Samoa Joe

