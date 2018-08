What is next to be announced for ALL IN?

PWInsider reports that Kenny Omega vs. Pentagon Jr. is expected to be the next match announced for All In. At one point, Omega vs. Rey Mysterio was considered. But Mysterio is now part of a six-man tag at the event, teaming with Bandido and Fenix against The Young Bucks and Kota Ibushi.

