Total Bellas renewed for another season

E! has announced that it has renewed Total Bellas for its fourth season after delivering its highest-rated season this year.

“Nikki and Brie’s willingness to be open about their struggles and celebrate their triumphs with their fans is what makes ‘Total Bellas’ such a hit with our audience,” said Amy Introcaso-Davis, Executive Vice President, Development and Production, E! “The Bella Twins embody the strong, empowered women that we celebrate here at E!, and we are so excited to see what the future has in store for them next.”

“I’m so excited for another season of ‘Total Bellas’ and hope our journey continues to inspire, motivate and connect with our Bella Army,” said Brie Bella. “I can’t wait for our fans to join me in the next step of my life. I promise that it will be a fun, real and heartfelt adventure,” added Nikki Bella.

The third season of Total Bellas finished as its highest-rated season to-date among all key demographics drawing in nearly 1 million total viewers per episode, up 22% from the previous season among the core P18-49 demographic. Sunday night premieres of Total Bellas consistently ranked among the Top 10 programs in primetime across ad-supported cable with W18-34 and W18-49. Season three of Total Bellas averaged more than 4MM social engagements a week, +123% higher average weekly engagements vs. Season 2 (1.8MM). Total Bellas currently has 1.1MM social followers, gaining +16% new followers during season three.

Total Bellas is produced by WWE and Bunim/Murray Productions with Gil Goldschein, Russell Jay and Farnaz Farjam Chazan serving as Executive Producers for Bunim/Murray Productions and Kevin Dunn serving as Executive Producer for WWE. Nikki Bella and Brie Bella also serve as Executive Producers.

