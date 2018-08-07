SmackDown Tag Team Title Match Set for WWE SummerSlam, Updated Card
The WWE SummerSlam Tag Team Tournament finals took place on tonight’s SmackDown with The New Day defeating The Bar to become the new #1 contenders. The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers is now official for the SummerSlam pay-per-view.
WWE SummerSlam takes place on August 19th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Below is the updated confirmed card:
WWE Title Match
Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles
WWE Universal Title Match
Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar
RAW Women’s Title Match
Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss
Triple Threat for the SmackDown Women’s Title
Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Carmella
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler
WWE United States Title Match
Jeff Hardy vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Drew Gulak vs. Cedric Alexander
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers
Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens
Braun’s Money In the Bank briefcase will be on the line.
Finn Balor vs. Constable Baron Corbin
Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
