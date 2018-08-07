SmackDown Tag Team Title Match Set for WWE SummerSlam, Updated Card

The WWE SummerSlam Tag Team Tournament finals took place on tonight’s SmackDown with The New Day defeating The Bar to become the new #1 contenders. The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers is now official for the SummerSlam pay-per-view.

WWE SummerSlam takes place on August 19th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Below is the updated confirmed card:

WWE Title Match

Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles

WWE Universal Title Match

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

RAW Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss

Triple Threat for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Carmella

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler

WWE United States Title Match

Jeff Hardy vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Drew Gulak vs. Cedric Alexander

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers

Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens

Braun’s Money In the Bank briefcase will be on the line.

Finn Balor vs. Constable Baron Corbin

Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on WWE SummerSlam Main Events, Brock Lesnar’s post-UFC WWE Future Revealed, Must See New Mandy Rose, Spoiler on a Major Push for WWE Mid-Carder, Amazing New Nikki Bella Candids, WWE Star Speaks Out on HHH Changes, Titus O’Neil – Hulk Hogan Rumor, More

(Visited 1 times, 58 visits today)