JR on Brian Lawler: “I never quite understood the reason for him being in solitary”

“I never quite understood the reason for (him being in solitary). I understand getting incarcerated for a DUI, or any other crime. I get that. But, in the solitary confinement? Unless you’re gonna say that it was for his own protection, I don’t know. I loved calling his matches with the King during the Attitude Era, as many as already remarked on social media. Because I always had fun hinting that ‘Grandmaster Sexay’ was the King’s son. Good ole days, right? Good ole days.”

Source: The Ross Report (via Wrestling Inc.)

