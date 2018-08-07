JR on Brian Lawler: “I never quite understood the reason for him being in solitary”

Aug 7, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“I never quite understood the reason for (him being in solitary). I understand getting incarcerated for a DUI, or any other crime. I get that. But, in the solitary confinement? Unless you’re gonna say that it was for his own protection, I don’t know. I loved calling his matches with the King during the Attitude Era, as many as already remarked on social media. Because I always had fun hinting that ‘Grandmaster Sexay’ was the King’s son. Good ole days, right? Good ole days.”

Source: The Ross Report (via Wrestling Inc.)

One Response

  1. CO says:
    August 7, 2018 at 3:40 pm

    “High profile” inmates are usually placed in solitary confinement for their own protection.

