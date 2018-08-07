Fifty hours of old Coliseum Home Video releases added to WWE Network

WWE announced today that they have officially added 50 hours of old Coliseum Home Video releases from the 1980s and ’90s to the WWE Network. Here is the list…

* 1985 – The Hulkster: Hulk Hogan

* 1985 – Andre The Giant

* 1985 – Roddy Piper’s Greatest Hits

* 1986 -The Life and Times of Captain Lou Albano

* 1986 – Ricky the Dragon Steamboat

* 1986 – The British Bulldogs

* 1986 – Bruno Sammartino: Living Legend

* 1986 – Macho Man and Elizabeth

* 1987 – George “The Animal” Steele

* 1987 – The Hart Foundation

* 1987 – Jake “The Snake” Roberts

* 1987 – The Ken Patera Story

* 1988 – Brutus The Barber Beefcake

* 1988 – Macho Madness

* 1989 – Hacksaw Jim Duggan

* 1989 – Ultimate Warrior

* 1989 – Hulk Hogan: Real American

* 1989 – Demolition

* 1992 – The Ultimate Warrior

* 1993 – UK Fan Favorites

* 1993 – Global Warfare

* 1993 – Bret Hart: Greatest Matches

* 1993 – British Bulldog Davey Boy Smith

* 1994 – The Undertaker Face Of Fear

* 1994 – Paul Bearer: Hits from the Crypt

* 1994 – Razor Ramon

* 1994 – German Fan Favorites

* 1995 – The Undertaker: Buries Them Alive

* 1995 – Big Daddy Cool Diesel

* 1995 – Shawn Michaels

* 1997 – Sunny

