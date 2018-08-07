Brother of Corey Graves banned from Independent promotion following offensive promo

Corey Graves brother Sam Adonis Banned From Independent Promotion Following Offensive Promo

Sam Adonis proudly proclaims himself to be Mexico’s biggest villain as he waves around a Donald Trump flag and talks about building a wall. He is no stranger to controversy due to these head-seeking tactics, but Adonis recently took it over the line at a Revolution Pro wrestling show which resulted in him being banned from the company.

Adonis made his debut and final appearance for Revolution Pro on Sunday evening when he did a run-in during a match between Chris Ridgeway and Kurtis Chapman. Adonis then cut a promo on the microphone where he used a homophobic slur which resulted in heat from the crowd. While falsely believing he was getting over in the desired way, Adonis pushed things further where he used more inappropriate langauge.

Following Adonis’ promo, Revolution Pro Wrestling apologized for the statements that were made during the event. It was announced that Adonis will not be invited back to follow up on the angle he initiated with his offensive promo.

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

