Audio: RAW Post Show Reviewing WWE Monday Night RAW

Aug 7, 2018 - by Rack Radio Show

On this week’s edition of the RAW Post Show, Sir Rockin and Lindsey Ward recapped everything that went down on this weeks edition of Monday Night RAW. Topics on the show included:

*Paul Heyman gets emotional
*Ronda Rousey wrestles on RAW
*B-Team Gets New Music
*Braun Strowman destroys the KO Show set

And More!

