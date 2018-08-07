8/7/18 WWE 205 Live Recap: Nese/Murphy vs. Lucha House Party; Dar in Action; Itami vs. Ali Main Event

205 Live opens with Drake Maverick running down tonight’s card: Lince Dorado and Kalisto vs. Buddy Murphy and Tony Nese and Hideo Itami vs. Mustafa Ali. The opening credits roll and then Nigel McGuinness, Percy Watson, and Vic Joseph welcome us to the show.

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: Kalisto and Lince Dorado (w/Gran Metalik) vs. Buddy Murphy and Tony Nese

Murphy and Dorado start the match and Murphy takes control and drives a knee into Dorado. Nese tags in and stomps away on Dorado in the corner. Dorado comes back with a kick to the chest and then delivers a dropkick. Murphy and Kalisto tag in and Kalisto goes for a tornado DDT. Murphy blocks it, but Kalisto catches him with a quick kick and then delivers a basement-rana. Kalisto goes for the cover, but Murphy kicks out at two. Murphy sends Kalisto to the floor and Nese tags in. Kalisto kicks Murphy in the face and tries to go up top, but Nese knocks him down to the floor. Nese tosses Kalisto back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Kalisto kicks out at two. Nese applies a rear chin-lock and Murphy tags back in. Murphy delivers a right hand to Kalisto and then slams him down to the mat. Nese tags in and splashes down onto Kalisto. Nese goes for the cover, but Kalisto kicks out at two.

Nese keeps Kalisto grounded and goes for the cover, but Kalisto kicks out at two. Murphy tags back in and applies a rear chin-lock to Kalisto. Kalisto fights to his feet, but Murphy grounds him again. Kalisto comes back with a jaw-breaker and rolls Murphy up for a two count. Nese gets into the ring, but Kalisto sends him right back out. Kalisto goes for the tag, but Nese pulls Dorado to the floor. Murphy delivers a German suplex and Kalisto and goes for the cover, but Kalisto kicks out at two. Nese and Murphy double-team Kalisto, but Kalisto counters and shoves Nese into Murphy and tags in Dorado. Dorado takes out Nese and Murphy with chops and then drops Murphy with an enzuiguri. Dorado slams Nese to the mat and goes for the cover, but Nese kicks out at two. Dorado slams Nese to the mat again and goes for another cover, but Murphy breaks it up at two.

Dorado delivers a double-Golden Rewind to Nese and Murphy and they go to the floor. Kalisto tags in and he and Dorado deliver co-suicide dives to Nese and Murphy on the floor. All four men are in the ring and Murphy sends Dorado to the floor. Murphy gets sent to the floor and Kalisto kicks Nese in the face. Murphy trips Kalisto up and Nese rolls Kalisto up for the pin fall.

Winners: Tony Nese and Buddy Murphy.

We see Mustafa Ali getting ready for his match backstage. Drake Maverick walks in and asks Ali how he is. Ali says he is fine, but Maverick says Ali was in the hospital last week. Ali says the doctor told him to slow down a bit and he is not going to miss his opportunity to take out Hideo Itami. Maverick still acts concerned, but Ali assures him that he is good to go.

Itami is somewhere else backstage and he says Ali should have shown him respect.

Back from the break, we see a video hype package for Noam Dar.

Match #2 – Singles Match: Noam Dar vs. Sean Maluta

They lock up and Dar backs Maluta into the corner. Dar applies a side-headlock and drops Maluta with a shoulder tackle. Dar goes for a suplex, but Maluta holds onto the ropes. Maluta comes back with a back elbow and then Maluta delivers an elbow to Dar’s knee. Maluta works over Dar’s knee again and keeps him grounded. Dar dodges a cross-body and then delivers palm strikes and an uppercut as TJP watches from backstage. Dar kicks Maluta’s legs out from under him and then connects with the Nova Roller and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Noam Dar.

We take a look back to last week’s show and the post-match actions of Drew Gulak, Gentleman Jack Gallagher, and The Brian Kendrick against Cedric Alexander. We then see a promo from Alexander from earlier in the day. He says he is not surprised about what Gulak planned last week and he cannot wait to beat Gulak at SummerSlam. Alexander then challenges Gallagher to a match on next week’s show. We then see a promo with Gulak, Gallagher, and Kendrick. Gulak accepts the challenge for Gallagher and then says he will create a better 205 Live when he becomes the Cruiserweight Champion.

Back from the break, we see that the match between Alexander and Gallagher is official for next week, as well as Lio Rish vs. Akira Tozawa.

Match #3 – Singles Match: Mustafa Ali vs. Hideo Itami

Ali dodges a few kick attempts and neither man can get an advantage. Ali dodges another kick and then takes Itami down with a standing dropkick. Ali delivers a series of right hands down on the mat and applies a side-headlock. Itami sends Ali off the ropes, but Ali connects with a spinning heel kick. Itami rolls to the floor and Ali takes him out with a suicide dive. Ali tosses Itami back into the ring and connects with a cross-body. Ali goes for the cover, but Itami kicks out at one. Itami comes back with a kick to the midsection and then kicks Ali in the back of the head. Itami gets Ali in the ropes, but Ali counters with a right hand. Ali delivers a few more rights, but Itami comes back with a knee to the midsection. Itami takes Ali to the floor and kicks him against the LED board. Itami takes Ali to the apron, but Ali fights back.

They exchange forearm shots, but Ali dropkicks Ali into the ring post. Itami tosses Ali back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Ali kicks out at two. Itami kicks Ali against the ropes and tells him to respect him. Itami sends Ali off the ropes and drops him with a knee lift. Itami goes for the cover, but Ali kicks out at two. Itami applies a rear chin-lock and then sends Ali to the corner. Itami drops Ali with another knee lift and then kicks him in the back. Itami puts his boot on Ali’s chest for the cover, but Ali kicks out. Ali gets to his feet, but Itami stops him with another kick. Itami kicks Ali against the ropes again and then runs the ropes, but Ali catches him with a crucifix pin for a two count. Ali comes back with a kick to the face and then gets back into the ring, but Itami kicks him in the face. Itami goes for the cover, but Ali kicks put at two.

Ali fights back and delivers a dropkick and then a couple clotheslines. Ali kicks Itami in the face a couple times and then delivers the X-Factor. Ali goes for the cover, but Itami kicks out at two. Itami comes back with a kick to the face, but Ali delivers one of his own and then both men connect with spinning back fists and both men are down. Ali gets to his feet and goes for the tornado DDT, but Itami counters and delivers a Falcon Arrow. Itami goes for the cover, but Ali kicks out at two. Itami puts Ali on the top and climbs. Ali fights back and slams Itami to the mat. Ali delivers a power bomb and goes for the cover, but Itami kicks out at two. Itami comes back and slams Ali into the turnbuckle. Itami stomps on Ali’s head and then throws him into the corner again. Itami goes for the cover, but Ali kicks out at two. Itami goes for another quick cover, but Ali kicks out again.

Itami drags Ali to the corner and puts his head by the steps. Itami goes for a dropkick, but Ali moves and Itami hits the steps. Ali comes off the apron and delivers a DDT to Itami. Ali tosses Itami back into the ring and goes up top. Ali sets up for the 0-5-4-, but he gets dizzy and loses his balance. Itami chops him down and hangs him in the Tree of Woe. Itami delivers three dropkicks in the corner and then gets the pin fall.

Winner: Hideo Itami.

-After the match, Itami stares down Ali from the stage. Ali tries to get to his feet, but he collapses in the ring. The referee calls for help and another ref and Drake Maverick rush the ring. Maverick screams for more help as the show comes to a close.

