wXw “Shortcut to the Top 2018” Results – August 4, 2018 – Oberhausen, Germany
Warm-Up Match
Julian Pace defeated Oliver Carter
1. wXw Shotgun Championship Match
Marius Al-Ani defeated Bobby Gunns (c)
2. Dirty Dragan Trial Series
WALTER defeated Dirty Dragan
3. wXw World Tag Team Championship – Three-Way Tables Elimination Match
Monster Consulting (c) (Avalanche and Julian Nero) defeated Jay FK (Jay Skillet and Francis Kaspin) and RISE (Pete Bouncer and Ivan Kiev)
4. wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship Match
Absolute Andy defeated Ilja Dragunov (c)
5. Shortcut to the Top Match
Bobby Gunns was victorious
