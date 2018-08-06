wXw “Shortcut to the Top 2018” Results – August 4, 2018 – Oberhausen, Germany

Warm-Up Match

Julian Pace defeated Oliver Carter

1. wXw Shotgun Championship Match

Marius Al-Ani defeated Bobby Gunns (c)

2. Dirty Dragan Trial Series

WALTER defeated Dirty Dragan

3. wXw World Tag Team Championship – Three-Way Tables Elimination Match

Monster Consulting (c) (Avalanche and Julian Nero) defeated Jay FK (Jay Skillet and Francis Kaspin) and RISE (Pete Bouncer and Ivan Kiev)

4. wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship Match

Absolute Andy defeated Ilja Dragunov (c)

5. Shortcut to the Top Match

Bobby Gunns was victorious

