WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – August 5, 2018 – Albany, Georgia

1. Daniel Bryan defeated Shelton Benjamin

2. Ten-Man Tag Team Match

R-Truth, Big E, Kofi Kingston, & The Usos (w/Xavier Woods) defeated SAnitY and The Bar

3. Tye Dillinger defeated Aiden English

-After the match, English demanded another match.

4. Sin Cara defeated Aiden English

5. Rusev (w/Lana) defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas (w/Zelina Vega)

6. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match

The Bludgeon Brothers (c) defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

7. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Carmella (c) defeated Naomi

8. WWE United States Championship – Triple Threat Match

Shinsuke Nakamura (c) defeated Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton

9. WWE Championship Match

AJ Styles (c) defeated Samoa Joe

