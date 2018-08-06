WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – August 5, 2018 – Albany, Georgia
1. Daniel Bryan defeated Shelton Benjamin
2. Ten-Man Tag Team Match
R-Truth, Big E, Kofi Kingston, & The Usos (w/Xavier Woods) defeated SAnitY and The Bar
3. Tye Dillinger defeated Aiden English
-After the match, English demanded another match.
4. Sin Cara defeated Aiden English
5. Rusev (w/Lana) defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas (w/Zelina Vega)
6. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match
The Bludgeon Brothers (c) defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
7. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Carmella (c) defeated Naomi
8. WWE United States Championship – Triple Threat Match
Shinsuke Nakamura (c) defeated Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton
9. WWE Championship Match
AJ Styles (c) defeated Samoa Joe
