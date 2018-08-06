WWE Raw Live Event Results – August 5, 2018 – Savannah, Georgia

1. Mojo Rawley defeated No Way Jose

2. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match

The B-Team (c) defeated Baron Corbin and Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh) and Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy

3. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Cedric Alexander (c) defeated Buddy Murphy

4. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Chad Gable, Heath Slater, and Rhyno defeated Curt Hawkins and The Ascension

5. Ember Moon and Sasha Banks defeated Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan

6. Bobby Roode defeated Kevin Owens

7. Bobby Lashley defeated Elias

8. Natalya and Ronda Rousey defeated Alexa Bliss and Alicia Fox

9. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins defeated Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

