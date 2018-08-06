Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns do The Shield fist bump with fan at ringside

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins gave a special needs fan a moment of a lifetime yesterday at a non-televised WWE live event in Savannah, Georgia.

The fan, sitting at ringside sporting a Reigns shirt, was spotted by the former champion and gave him his gloves and a fist bump. Seth Rollins followed suit and with Reigns greeting other individuals at ringside, Rollins and the fan signaled for Reigns to come over again.

When Reigns came over, the excited fan extended his arm and fist as Rollins and Reigns proceeded to do The Shield fist bump with him as the fans cheered in the background.

It was a great moment and certainly one that he will remember forever. You can check out the cool video below.

