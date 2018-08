Samoa Joe says his SummerSlam match with AJ Styles is the biggest of his career

“Sure, yes. Of course, I’m fighting for the WWE championship at SummerSlam. It’s a great opportunity for me. I’ve been in big matches before but it’s been with four other goons, but this is one-on-one and we’ll find out what’s what.”

source: Sky Sports

