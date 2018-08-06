Oakland reportedly rejects offer to house an XFL Team

Oakland has reportedly turned down the chance to pursue having an XFL team in the city. according to the Mercury News Vince McMahon was interested in having an XFL team in the Coliseum in Oakland now that the Raiders have moved to Las Vegas.

Unfortunately for the XFL, the situation isn’t viable because the league’s schedule will conflict with the stadium’s preparation for opening day of the Major League Baseball season. The Oakland Athletics play in the stadium. Stadium authority executive director Scott McKibben told the outlet, “There just isn’t any way we are going to be an impediment or obstacle to the A’s.”

(Visited 1 times, 74 visits today)