LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW 8/6

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a look back at what happened with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle last week.

– We’re live from the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Jonathan Coachman.

– We go right to the ring and out comes RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and Constable Baron Corbin. JoJo does the introductions.

Angle says tonight will be historic as Ronda Rousey makes her RAW in-ring debut. Angle says unlike other former UFC competitors, Rousey doesn’t mind competing on RAW. Angle goes on praising Rousey and says he wishes he could say the same about Brock Lesnar. Corbin tells him to watch it. Angle takes more shots at Lesnar and confirms Paul Heyman’s job is still intact because he got Lesnar in the ring last week. Heyman will be interviewed by Renee Young later. As far as Lesnar’s attack on Angle, he’s going to… the music interrupts and out comes Roman Reigns.

Reigns takes the mic and says Angle should have known better because he kicked The Big Dog out last week and no one was there to protect The Yard, which is why Lesnar rag-dolled them last week. Reigns asks Corbin why he’s smiling and what he did last week. Nothing, he ran like a scared little… Angle interrupts Reigns and says no one likes what Lesnar did last week, starting with the top on down. Reigns interrupts and says Angle better not be suspending Lesnar and postponing the SummerSlam match. Angle says he made sure Lesnar won’t be suspended and made sure the SummerSlam match is still on. Angle just hopes Reigns kicks Lesnar’s ass. Corbin says that’s really unprofessional of the General Manager. Corbin says if Lesnar was here, he’d… Reigns interrupts and takes more shots at Corbin for running away like a coward. Corbin says he didn’t run, he chose to be the bigger man, something Reigns knows nothing about. Corbin says he also had competed last week, defeating little Finn Balor. More arguing between the three leads to Angle making Reigns vs. Corbin, to start right now. Angle calls for a referee but Corbin drops Reigns with a cheap shot.

Baron Corbin vs. Roman Reigns

We get the bell as Reigns recovers and a referee comes out. Reigns immediately nails a Superman Punch for a close 2 count. Corbin rolls to the floor for a breather as Reigns regroups in the ring. We go to commercial.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on WWE SummerSlam Main Events, Brock Lesnar’s post-UFC WWE Future Revealed, Must See New Mandy Rose, Spoiler on a Major Push for WWE Mid-Carder, Amazing New Nikki Bella Candids, WWE Star Speaks Out on HHH Changes, Titus O’Neil – Hulk Hogan Rumor, More

(Visited 1 times, 57 visits today)