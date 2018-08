EVOLVE 109 Results – August 5, 2018 – Melrose, Massachusetts

1. Special Challenge Match

Anthony Henry defeated Jon Davis

2. Special Attraction Match

AR Fox defeated Saieve Al Sabah

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match

AR Fox and The Skulk (Adrian Alanis and Leon Ruff) defeated The End (Drennan, Odinson, and Parrow)

4. Special Challenge Match

JD Drake defeated Dom Garrini

5. Grudge Match

Josh Briggs defeated Jaka (w/Stokely Hathaway)

6. No Holds Barred Match

Chris Dickinson (w/Stokely Hathaway) defeated Tracy Williams

7. Non-Title Match

Matt Riddle defeated Austin Theory (w/Priscilla Kelly)

8. WWN Championship Match

Joey Janela (w/Penelope Ford) (c) defeated Darby Allin

