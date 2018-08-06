Batista takes a ahot at Disney, continues to defend director James Gunn over controversial tweets
Former WWE Champion Batista is getting some mainstream media attention this week for his comments on working for Disney following the firing of Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn.
When asked if he has any plans or a response for #Disney if they do not reinstate Gunn for Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3,
The Animal commented on how it’s “pretty nauseating” to work for Disney.
You can see his recent tweets on Gunn below.
He wrote in response to the fan, “I will do what Im legally obligated to do but @Guardians without @JamesGunn is not what I signed up for. GOTG w/o @JamesGunnjust isn’t GOTG. Its also pretty nauseating to work for someone who’d empower a smear campaign by fascists #cybernazis . That’s just how I feel”
(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)
I have no idea what Disney is supposed to do according to Batista
The guy literally made “light” of harming young children sexually
Anyone expecting a family company like Disney, or any rational employer to ignore that is nuts, lawls!
I wonder if he was okay when others were fired for something just as stupid.