Ambrose reportedly close to returning to action

Dean Ambrose has been out of action all year, but it sounds like fans could be seeing the former WWE Champion back on TV sooner rather than later.

PWInsider is reporting that Dean Ambrose is expected to return to action within the next month.

Ambrose is also reportedly scheduled to be at the SummerSlam pay-per-view in Brooklyn. Although it’s not known if he’ll be appearing at the event, it’s being said that he will be making his return to TV sometime around SummerSlam.

Dean Ambrose underwent surgery to repair a torn triceps back in December of 2017, and it was estimated that he would be out of action for up to 9 months following the operation.

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

