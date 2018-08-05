WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – August 4, 2018 – Pensacola, Florida
1. Ten-Man Tag Team Match
R-Truth, Big E, Kofi Kingston, and The Usos (w/Xavier Woods) defeated SAnitY and The Bar
2. Tye Dillinger defeated Aiden English
-After the match, English demanded another match.
3. Sin Cara defeated Aiden English
4. Becky Lynch (w/Charlotte Flair) defeated Mandy Rose (w/Sonya Deville)
5. Rusev (w/Lana) defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas (w/Zelina Vega)
6. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match
The Bludgeon Brothers (c) defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
7. Daniel Bryan defeated Shelton Benjamin
8. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship – Triple Threat Match
Carmella (c) defeated Asuka and Naomi
9. WWE United States Championship – Triple Threat Match
Shinsuke Nakamura (c) defeated Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton
10. WWE Championship Match
AJ Styles (c) defeated Samoa Joe