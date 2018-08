WWE NXT Live Event Results – August 4, 2018 – St. Petersburg, Florida

1. Kassius Ohno defeated Rinku Singh

2. Brennan Williams defeated Kona Reeves

3. Dan Matha defeated Raul Mendoza

4. The Velveteen Dream defeated Jeet Rama

5. Six-Person Mixed Tag Team Match

Heavy Machinery and Jessie Elaban defeated Adrian Jaoude, Cezar Bononi, and Taynara Conti

6. Lars Sullivan defeated Dominik Dijakovic

7. NXT Tag Team Championship – No Disqualification Match

Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong (c) defeated The Street Profits

8. NXT Championship Match

Tommaso Ciampa (c) defeated EC3

(Visited 1 times, 12 visits today)