Video: Hogan teasing a big NWO announcement

Hulk then said, “All the brothers out here with the nWo shirts on, something really special is going to be going down. Just remember the date, October 27th.”

Hogan’s official website, HulkHogan.com is also showing a countdown along with the following message:

“Something big is coming and it’s going to be 2 sweet brother – Hollywood HH

Save the date, October 27th.”

Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall reportedly filmed footage at Hogan’s Beach Shop last week in Orlando, Florida.

