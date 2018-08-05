Mae Young Classic II’s Isla Dawn explains how Killian Dain got her into wrestling

Aug 5, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“I was trained by Killian Dain who is in WWE now. He got me into wrestling in a weird way. I was acting and he scouted me. He thought I’d be good. I did kick-boxing and dancing so he said I could transfer my skills. During Cementville [a theatre production], he visited to make sure we were doing things properly. We bonded straight away and as soon as I fell into wrestling, I realized it was the perfect job for me. It had everything — showmanship, physicality, competition. It combined everything I’d done previously. It’s been a funny ride, but an amazing one.”

source: The Scottish Sun

