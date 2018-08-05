Mae Young Classic II’s Isla Dawn explains how Killian Dain got her into wrestling

“I was trained by Killian Dain who is in WWE now. He got me into wrestling in a weird way. I was acting and he scouted me. He thought I’d be good. I did kick-boxing and dancing so he said I could transfer my skills. During Cementville [a theatre production], he visited to make sure we were doing things properly. We bonded straight away and as soon as I fell into wrestling, I realized it was the perfect job for me. It had everything — showmanship, physicality, competition. It combined everything I’d done previously. It’s been a funny ride, but an amazing one.”

source: The Scottish Sun

