Luke Harper: “When we first started, me and Rowan hated each other”

“When we first started, me and Rowan hated each other. I don’t know what it was. We just didn’t get along. We were forced to room together. He’s taller than me. If you look at some of my old pictures, I clearly tried to put weight on and it didn’t work well. He’s a f–king giant and he snores. So, I didn’t sleep a lot. We just didn’t get along. Slowly came the realization of, ‘Hey man, we are stuck together. Are we gonna fight against it or are we just gonna do it?’ It took me a long time to realize that; but, when I did, we made it work way better.”

source: E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness

