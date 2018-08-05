John Cena joining WWE tour in Shanghai, China next month

John Cena has announced on Twitter that he will be part of the roster that goes to Shanghai, China for a non-televised live event at the Mercedes Benz Arena on Saturday, September 1.

“The 6th move of doom. Ready for #WWEShanghai. Sept 1st,” wrote Cena, who has not wrestled since the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Jeddah this past April.

When WWE announced the event, Cena was not part of the marketing material and the artwork revolves around Ronda Rousey making her debut in the country.

Superstars advertised for the show include Roman Reigns, Raw Women’s champion Alexa Bliss, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, Finn Balor, Braun Strowman, Bobby Roode, and others.

