Hulk Hogan promoting October 27 surprise as the “biggest day ever”

Hulk Hogan is plugging the date of October 27 as the “biggest day ever” where “history will be made again in the world of wrestling” according to a tweet he sent out today.

Hogan mentioned the date as well during an appearance at the National Sports Collectors Convention in Cleveland, Ohio yesterday, telling the fans to visit HulkHogan.com for more information. The Hulkster’s website has a countdown to the date with the words, “Something big is coming and it’s going to be 2 sweet brother!”

Hogan, along with Nash and Hall were filming in his shop this week in full nWo mode including the black beard. It’s not known if this will be anything WWE-related or something separate but WWE owns the nWo trademark.

October 27 falls on a Saturday and it’s one day before the all-women WWE pay-per-view Evolution.

