EVOLVE 108 Results – August 4, 2018 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

1. Special Attraction Match

Saieve Al Sabah defeated Anthony Henry

2. Parrow defeated Tommy Maserati

3. Four-Way Freestyle

JD Drake defeated Jon Davis, Odinson, and Josh Briggs

4. Grudge Match

Darby Allin defeated Austin Theory

5. Non-Title – Special Challenge Match

AR Fox (w/Ayla and The Skulk) defeated Joey Janela (w/Penelope Ford)

6. EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match

Chris Dickinson and Jaka (w/Stokely Hathaway and Dom Garrini) (c) defeated Tracy Williams and TK Cooper

7. EVOLVE Championship – Hardcore Rules Match

Shane Strickland defeated Matt Riddle (c)

