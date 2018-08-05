EVOLVE 108 Results – August 4, 2018 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug 5, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Special Attraction Match
Saieve Al Sabah defeated Anthony Henry

2. Parrow defeated Tommy Maserati

3. Four-Way Freestyle
JD Drake defeated Jon Davis, Odinson, and Josh Briggs

4. Grudge Match
Darby Allin defeated Austin Theory

5. Non-Title – Special Challenge Match
AR Fox (w/Ayla and The Skulk) defeated Joey Janela (w/Penelope Ford)

6. EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match
Chris Dickinson and Jaka (w/Stokely Hathaway and Dom Garrini) (c) defeated Tracy Williams and TK Cooper

7. EVOLVE Championship – Hardcore Rules Match
Shane Strickland defeated Matt Riddle (c)

Post Category: News, Results

