EVOLVE 108 Results – August 4, 2018 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
1. Special Attraction Match
Saieve Al Sabah defeated Anthony Henry
2. Parrow defeated Tommy Maserati
3. Four-Way Freestyle
JD Drake defeated Jon Davis, Odinson, and Josh Briggs
4. Grudge Match
Darby Allin defeated Austin Theory
5. Non-Title – Special Challenge Match
AR Fox (w/Ayla and The Skulk) defeated Joey Janela (w/Penelope Ford)
6. EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match
Chris Dickinson and Jaka (w/Stokely Hathaway and Dom Garrini) (c) defeated Tracy Williams and TK Cooper
7. EVOLVE Championship – Hardcore Rules Match
Shane Strickland defeated Matt Riddle (c)
