DJZ says Impact dropped the ball on the BroMans gimmick

DJZ (Zema Ion) says Impact dropped the ball on the BroMans gimmick:

“I think they dropped the ball by splitting us up and not giving us have a big babyface run in the early part of 2015. I needed to step my game up and prove my value after the BroMans broke up, so I started working harder in the ring and in the gym. Management took notice and started putting me in positions to succeed, and I succeeded. So I was eventually rewarded with an X-Division title run that never really took off due injuries and the Team X Gold concept.”

source: tsj101sports.com

