DDT “Fighting Beer Garden 2018” Results – August 5, 2018 – Tokyo, Japan

1. Naomi Yoshimura and Keisuke Okuda defeated Mizuki Watase and Jason Kincaid

2. Rock ‘N’ Roll Death Match

Kazusada Higuchi defeated A.YAZAWA

3. 3-on-1 Handicap Match

Makoto Oishi, Super Sasadango Machine, and Nobuhiro Shimatani defeated Sanshiro Takagi

4. Ghost Story Death Match

Danshoku Dino and Saki Akai vs. Yasu Urano and Toru Owashi (Time-Limit Draw)

5. Four-Way Tag Team Match – No Tag Rules

KUDO and Masahiro Takanashi defeated Akito and Shunma Katsumata, Soma Takao and Mad Polly, and Kota Umeda and Kouki Iwasaki

6. Beer Garden Special – King of DDT 2018 Customer Lottery Match

Kazuki Hirata, Keisuke Ishii, Daisuke Sasaki, and Yukio Sakaguchi defeated HARASHIMA, Mike Bailey, MAO, and Tetsuya Endo

