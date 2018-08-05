APW “Summer Explosion 2018 – Day 3 – Jr. Tag Battle of Glory – Summer Dream Festival in Kanazawa” Results – August 5, 2018 – Kanazawa, Japan

1. Ultimo Dragon and Gianni Valletta defeated Keiichi Sato and Mushuku no ‘Sekiko’

2. Jr. Tag Battle of Glory 2018

Black Menso~re & Black Tiger VII [2] defeated Evolution (Atsushi Aoki and Hikaru Sato) [4]

3. GAORA TV Championship Match

TAJIRI (c) defeated Otokozakari

4. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Sweeper (Jake Lee, Dylan James, and Koji Iwamoto) defeated Violent Giants (Suwama and Shuji Ishikawa) and Atsushi Maruyama

5. Special Dream 6-Man Tag Match

Jun Akiyama, Riki Choshu, and Hiroshi Hase defeated Naoya Nomura, Yoshitatsu, and KAZMA SAKAMOTO

6. All Asia Tag Team Championship Prelude

Zeus, Takao Omori, and KAI defeated NEXTREAM (Kento Miyahara and Yuma Aoyagi) and KENSO

Jr. Tag Battle of Glory 2018 Standings:

1. Koji Iwamoto and TAJIRI [4]

1. Atsushi Aoki and Hikaru Sato [4]

3. Atsushi Maruyama and Masashi Takeda [2]

3. Black Menso~re an Black Tiger VII [2]

5. Masaaki Mochizuki and Shun SKywalker [0]

5. Shuji Kondo and Kotaro Suzuki [0]

5. Kaji Tomato and Shiori Asahi [0]

