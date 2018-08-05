AJPW “Summer Explosion 2018 – Day 2 – Jr. Tag Battle of Glory” Results – August 4, 2018 – Joetsu, Japan

1. Naoya Nomura defeated Atsushi Maruyama

2. Jr. Tag Battle of Glory 2018

Koji Iwamoto and TAJIRI [4] defeated Black Menso~re and Black Tiger VII [0]

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Violent Giants (Suwama and Shuji Ishikawa) and Ultimo Dragon defeated Sweeper (Jake Lee, Dylan James, and Keiichi Sato)

4. KAI defeated Gianni Valletta

5. Jr. Tag Battle of Glory 2018

Evolution (Atsushi Aoki and Hikaru Sato) [4] defeated Kaji Tomato and Shiori Asahi [0]

6. All Asia Tag Team Championship Prelude

NEXTREAM (Kento Miyahara and Yuma Aoyagi) and Yoshitatsu defeated Zeus, Jun Akiyama, and Takao Omori

—

Jr. Tag Battle of Glory 2018 Standings:

1. Atsushi Aoki & Hikaru Sato [4]

1. Koji Iwamoto & TAJIRI [4]

3. Atsushi Maruyama & Masashi Takeda [2]

4. Black Menso~re & Black Tiger VII [0]

4. Masaaki Mochizuki & Shun SKywalker [0]

4. Shuji Kondo & Kotaro Suzuki [0]

4. Kaji Tomato & Shiori Asahi [0]

